BROCKWAY — Brockway Area School District Superintendent Jeff Vizza, who has been superintendent in Brockway since 2018, had his contract extended until Feb. 2, 2024. Vizza received a 3 percent raise in the contract, but the other language of his contract remained the same.
“I want to thank the school board for your support throughout the years, not just professionally, but also personally,” Vizza said. “This extension will help me tackle a number of ongoing projects, and there are still some initiatives that we would like to get going within the next year. That will enable me to see those through, and I appreciate everything you’ve done for me.”
The district adopted its $19,344,510 proposed preliminary budget during the regular meeting Tuesday. The proposed preliminary budget is required by the state so that the school district can keep all budgetary actions on the table. Board Member Jeffery Ginther said that he does not think the board will need to raise taxes.
“I know when people see that number in the paper, they get anxious,” he said. “We often come under budget, and there is a lot of new construction and major remodels which might trigger tax reassessments in the district. We may have new revenue, so I do not believe we will have to raise taxes.”
The board approved its tentative school calendar, which sets the first day of school at Aug. 23, 2023, and tentatively wrapping up May 22, 2024. The district also signed its Memorandum of Understanding between the Brockway Borough Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Brockway Area School District. The district signed the School Based Telemedicine Service Agreement with Penn Highlands Healthcare.
The school district’s extended school year program will run July 10-21, with two teachers, three nurses and three aides, all paid for by ESSER money.
Kyle Smith will come onboard as an assistant football coach, and softball head coach Donald Allenbaugh will have a staff of 11 assistant and volunteer coaches when the season starts. The upcoming tennis season sees the return of head coach Cynthia Copehnaver and two assistant coaches. Julianna Esposito resigned as girls’ soccer head coach.
The High School Drama Club will perform “Mean Girls” (High School Edition) starting March 24 in the high school auditorium. The musical will run at 7 p.m. on March 24, 25, 30, and 31 as well as April 1. A 2 p.m. matinee is scheduled for March 26.
The next board meeting is Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m.