BROCKWAY – The September board meeting of the Brockway Area School District did not end after parents and residents asked the district to ignore the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s mask mandate. There was still work to be done.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said he was extremely happy with the way the school year has started.
“We feel the district’s faculty and staff have gone above and beyond for their preparation for this school year,” Vizza said. “The student body has been awesome with their cooperation of all the safety protocols we have to put in place. We also want to thank our family for their support and confidence.”
Vizza highlighted the PSSA and Keystone results from the previous school year. Vizza compared the 2018-2019 state averages with the current results. There were not tests or reported averages for the PSSAs and Keystones in 2019-2020.
“I want to congratulate our students and faculty for an outstanding job,” Vizza said. “Some highlights are like English Language Arts, fifth grade. The state average was 58, we scored a 77, +19 percent. In sixth grade, we’re above the state by 12 percent. In math, grade four is up 9 percent, fifth grade is up 11 percent, and sixth grade, 28 percent over the 2018-2019 state average. All the Keystone results are in the positives.”
Vizza said that the district’s goal of being in school for 180 days last year helped these results.
“It showed,” he said. “The data shows exactly what 180-day instruction does for our kids.”
New Staff Approved
Ryan Carter was hired as a temporary music teacher, taking a one-year contract to replace former music teacher Justin Salada, who suddenly resigned over the summer. Jessica Bash will be a three-hour classroom aide for the upcoming school year. The board also added Deborah Hrin as a full-time custodian, replacing Jessica Reagle, who resigned earlier in the month. Donald Allenbaugh will take over as softball head coach at a salary of $4,900. Angie Inzana will be a junior high cross country head coach, making $700. Other coaches were hired as volunteers.
Ballfield Work Continues
Work continues on the baseball and softball renovation projects. They are adding concrete pads in the dugouts for $27,000. They approved payment for much of the project, $226,317.83, but they had conditions before paying the contractor. They are still waiting on turf because the manufacturer cannot get the fibers necessary to make the material.
Programs Approved
The Title I After School Program will run four days a week from October 4, 2021 to April 28, 2022. This is paid with Title I funds. The district also approved the Classroom Success Program for grades 4-6 for October 4-28, 2021, January 3-27, and March 7-31, 2022. The approximate cost of the program is $8,200.
The agreement with the Dickinson Center, Inc., or Crossroads, was also approved. They will provide therapeutic and educational services at a cost of $350 per day. Clinical Fellow Brooke Stello will provide speech and language services at a rate of $20 per hour one day a week.
The next board meeting is October 12 at 7 p.m.