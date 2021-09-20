BROCKWAY — Three members of Scouts BSA Troop 40 attended the 20th anniversary of the Crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville, becoming the only Scouts at the solemn event.
Originally, 200 Scouts were going to be at the ceremony, but the appearance of Former President George W. Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris changed the plans for a massive Scout gathering.
Fortunately for Troop 40, the organizers said they would allow three people in before the memorial opened to the public. Those three people had to be related, which meant that April London was able to take her nephews, Ryan and Jesse Rutherford.
“With Vice President Harris and President Bush showing up, they had to close the memorial for all the Scouts,” London said. “The Scout Council down there contacted the memorial to have someone represent them. Because of youth protection and everything, they had to make sure everyone was related.”
London found out the night before the event that they were the only Scouts allowed in there.
“I had to make sure my uniform was completely clean!” she laughed.
Of course, neither Rutherford was born at the time of 9/11, so a visit to the Flight 93 Memorial helped make the event more real in their minds.
“Seeing it helped me understand what happened on 9/11,” Ryan said. “It made it more emotional. I’m glad I went.”
“I actually knew a lot about 9/11 before I went to the memorial,” Jesse said. “But they did a good job of explaining what happened.”
Both boys were amazed at the structure of the memorial. First, they were surprised by the amount of walking they had to do from the visitors’ center to the wall, the boulder marking the location of the crash, and the Tower of Voices. In addition, they had an unexpected honor.
“On the one-year anniversary, they flew kites in honor of everyone on the plane,” she said. “A gentleman came up to us, and each Scout was given one of those kites to fly and remember.”
For London, the ceremony was moving. She said they were very close to the stage and were able to see the families of the people aboard Flight 93.
“It was very emotional being there,” she said. “You got to see the boulder and see the family members place a wreath on it.”
The boys felt like the tolling of the bells was haunting, reminding everyone present of the lives ended 20 years ago.
“Every time one of the family members of one of the passengers said a name, they would ring a bell,” Jesse said. “They also rang bells at the times events happened.”
London added that the Tower of Voices is something overlooked when it comes to Flight 93, but it is a worthwhile stop if one visits the memorial.
“The whole memorial is very, very emotional for those who have lived it, but also those who are learning about it,” she said. “But then go out to the Tower of Voices and just sit and listen to the wind chimes. The sounds that come out of it are amazing.”
After the ceremony, the visiting dignitaries left and the park was reopened to the public. The Scouts who were originally supposed to be part of the 200 were allowed into the memorial then, but London is in awe that three people from Brockway were the ones who represented Scouts BSA during the 20th anniversary ceremony.
“It was a huge honor because we were the only Scouts there at the memorial service,” London said.