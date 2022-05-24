BROCKWAY — As their high school careers end, two Brockway Area Junior Senior High School students are taking stock of what they learned in order to map out their next steps.
Valedictorian Lauren Schmader and Salutatorian Bailey Allison will address their classmates during graduation May 25, ending their high school careers with ritual and fireworks, but they both will take the lessons they learned at Brockway to drive them forward.
“I learned that success comes from doing things when you don’t want to,” Schmader said. “Studying isn’t fun and neither is homework but they make you better.”
“My best kept secret for success is to always put forth your best effort,” Allison said. “Never settle for anything less than everything.”
Schmader is attending Allegheny College majoring in biochemistry, and then she will continue to medical school. Allison is going to Robert Morris University for the marketing MBA program.
Both students were very involved in school life in Brockway. While they are excited to head to their respective colleges, they know that Brockway will be an important part of their lives.
“I will miss all the people and after-school activities,” Schmader said. “I will miss all my teammates and my classmates. Brockway has given me a sense of community. The school is small, and everyone knows everybody, which I appreciate because you don’t feel out of place.”
“Brockway taught me to find close friends who you can trust, and once those friendships are developed, never leave them behind,” Allison said. “I’ll miss some of the teachers and students. Finding people you trust is difficult, and when it comes to leaving them behind, it’s arduous.”
Both students are proud of their accomplishments. They said that having the high class ranks meant a lot to them, and they were glad that the hard work paid off.
Co-Principals Mark Dippold and Brain Mulhollan said the school district was proud of the accomplishments of all students, but the valedictorian and salutatorian’s accomplishments in particular.
“Both students are quiet and unassuming, but they have a personal drive to excel,” Dippold said. “They are always willing to help when asked.”
“Bailey and Lauren are both intrinsically motivated and driven to excel in academics and athletics,” Mulhollan said. “They each put forth their best effort in every endeavor.”
The last week of school consists of graduation practice, goodbyes, and the Senior Walk, where Brockway’s seniors take one last tour around the high school and elementary school where they spent their lives since kindergarten. That walk is often a reminder of how they learned to persevere when their lives and schoolwork got more difficult or complex.
“I am most proud of my ability to persevere despite exterior obstacles,” Allison said. “Throughout high school, a plethora of obstacles uprooted my life and threatened my grades. However, I found a sanctuary in school and decided to be the best I could be and control the factors I knew I could.”
“I am most proud of being valedictorian,” Schmader said. “I have worked really hard for my grades, and now that I’m done, it has paid off.”