BROCKWAY — The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company said goodbye to a longtime member on April 2.
The company’s 23-year-old ladder truck found a new home, driving away after bringing back many a firefighter and protecting the community of Brockway since it first rolled into service in 2001.
“When we purchased this, it arrived in June 2001, replacing a 1974 Pierce Snorkel,” Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said in a former Courier Express article. “That truck was very limited in its use. This one was chosen to be our first-out for any type of fire. That old truck was so old, and the offers that we got were not good, that it was better to keep it. We had two aerial devices in Brockway for seven or eight years before we finally sold the Pierce. That’s why we don’t want to keep this truck beyond when it has value.”
Hoskavich said that a fire department from South Carolina made a soft offer, then they called to come see the truck.
“It came hard and fast,” Hoskavich said. “We already had the vote to sell it if they made the offer right then.”
Hoskavich said that department handed Brockway a check and said they would drive the truck home.
“Three hours later, it was gone,” Hoskavich said.
A 23-year-old aerial fire truck often goes for an average of $160,000. Brockway received $210,000.
Even though the aerial fire truck is gone, the borough is not without fire protection. Hoskavich said the department has already adjusted its plans, and West Sandy Township, DuBois and Brookville will respond to calls if an aerial fire truck is needed.
“Rest assured that our community is well protected until the new one gets here,” Hoskavich said.
That new truck is still a year away. The new truck will be a KME Severe Service fire engine, which will be modified to fit the community’s needs, according to previous reporting. The new truck is a “Quint,” meaning it serves five functions: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device, and ground ladders. The fire department has to look at the future growth of Brockway, as the town has a community college, thriving businesses and the continued park revitalization. The payment for the old truck will go into the fundraising necessary to pay for the new $1,202,600 vehicle.
Hoskavich anticipates the new fire truck will serve the community as well and as long as its predecessor.