REYNOLDSVILLE — A Brockway woman is facing charges for allegedly forging a check to pay for a fine.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Jenifer Gwen Guaglianone, 38, including forgery –second degree felony, and theft by deception –second degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Guaglianone gave a check from First Commonwealth Bank to Magisterial District Judge David Inzana’s office to pay a fine.
She allegedly used her uncle’s account/checkbook to write the check, and signed his name. The check was returned to the magistrate’s office because the check was written on a closed account.
Guaglianone has waived her right to a preliminary hearing with Inzana.