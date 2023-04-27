BROCKWAY – April showers are soon giving way to May flowers, and anyone who wants to get a jump on the blooming in May should stop by the Brockway FFA Annual Spring Plant Sale at the FFA Greenhouse.
The FFA sale runs May 6, May 13, and May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The FFA Greenhouse is located across from the school on North Street, right beside the softball and baseball fields.
FFA senior Natane Isabella said that FFA students started working on the sale before the weather even hinted at spring.
“We started planting and working months ago,” she said. “Now, we’re watering the plants, deadheading, and making sure all the plants are healthy.”
Isabella said that only certain types of plants do well in the greenhouse, and the FFA has those figured out due to many years of running the sale.
As usual, gardeners can start their season at the greenhouse, purchasing vegetable packs for $2. The FFA has cherry tomatoes, sauce tomatoes, and beefsteak tomatoes. They also have cucumbers, squash, hot peppers, sweet peppers, and other vegetables. Flower packs are also available.
For 4-inch round pots, patrons can find million bells, dahlias, petunias, candy corn vines, and other flowers for $2.50. Flowers like begonias and gerberas come in 4-inch square pots for $3.
“People come in for petunias, for sure,” Isabella said. “We have six different colors. People can make and customize your own hanging basket, too. Put in the flowers of your choice.”
The hanging baskets are $16. The FFA students have also pre-made hanging baskets if visitors are unsure what color combinations go together.
FFA students staff the sale, and all money goes back to the FFA so they can keep the Spring Plant Sale an annual event.
This is Isabella’s last Spring Plant Sale, and she hopes that the community finds the flowers and vegetables they need to get their gardens going.
“I’m really excited about this,” she said. “It’s fun watching people’s faces when they see the flowers in the greenhouse.”
More information can be found by visiting “Brockway Ffa” on Facebook.