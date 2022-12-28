BROCKWAY — Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School’s brand new DECA group already has one successful competition under its belt as it sets its sights for more.
DECA Inc., formerly known as Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a business club for high school and college students, according to Brockway’s Justin Beimel. It has over 225,000 members in the U.S. and over 5,000 in Pennsylvania. Beimel said that it “prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.”
Beimel joined Brockway at the end of last school year and is working on building the district’s business classes and programs. DECA was something he wanted to get started as soon as possible.
“I was a DECA participant in high school, and it was one of my best experiences then,” he said. “It is a great way to create a better business program for a school district. Brockway never had a program before, and this is a chance for any student in grades 9-12 to compete against other schools.”
To prepare for their first competition, students were given an example test and an example role-play scenario to study and practice before the competition. Beimel assisted students during study halls or after school to prepare. They became more familiar with business terms and situations, but there are other benefits from the competition.
“They get real-time interview questions with a professional adult whom they do not know,” Beimel said. “They get to meet students from other schools all around the state. Students were able to attend seminars at Penn State DuBois that discussed STEM entrepreneurial opportunities. The tests and interview scenarios are very fast paced and make the students think quickly.”
Brockway senior Brooke Newton said that she learned about different aspects of businesses, not just the management end, but her competition category was in hospitality.
“You’re given a situation and you have to figure it out,” she said. “Katelyn Kennedy and I were promoters for a new park, and we had to figure out ways to promote it better than an established park. Our competition was known for trendy art and hiking trails. We hosted an art exhibit so people could put their art in.”
Newton said she had heard about DECA before, but the completion still had surprises.
“There were so many people,” she said. “I had heard about DECA from other schools, and that they even had specific classes. We did really well this year!”
Fellow senior Jacob Newcamp said that the scenario stuck with him after he was done with his interview.
“I had to sell someone a luxury car that was an extra $6,000 because the car they wanted was out of stock,” he said. “They had a lot of features included with the luxury car, and an add-on was two years of free oil changes and tire rotations. To get them to buy, you had to address their complaints and keep relaying the advantages. I took second place. Afterwards, I kept thinking of different ways I could have made connections with the customer.”
Even though he kept mulling his sales pitch, Newcamp’s performance was enough to go to the state completion. Beimel said his fledgling program had 13 out of 21 members advancing to the state completion.
“We have some very dedicated and hardworking members,” he said. “Being our first year, I was not sure what to expect. We competed against larger schools like Erie McDowell, DuBois, and Warren, and Brockway actually sent the most categories to states! I couldn’t be prouder of the students.”
A couple of those state-bound students even took first place in their competitions.
“Saylor Papa and I had to figure out how to make banks safer in security and fraud,” Stephanie Stage, another senior, said. “They wanted us to bring in the 21st Century, so we suggested online banking, new cameras, and even paying for people to go to school to have the skills to work for the bank. Saylor and I took first place! We didn’t think we would do well, so we were kind of shocked.”
Beimel hopes the success of his first trip to the competition will bring in more members.
“This is an extracurricular activity where any student regardless of athletic ability or musical talent has a chance to compete at a state competition against thousands of students,” Beimel said. “With the growth of our business program here at Brockway and students spreading the word, our goal is to grow every year and take more kids to Hershey for the state competition.”