BROCKWAY — The Taylor Memorial Museum now has more information and a commemorative item to celebrate one of the foundational families in Brockway –the Holts.
The Holt family is so widespread in the country that a national organization exists to connect them all. The president of that group, the Holt Association of America, presented a rocking chair to the museum during a ceremony on the front steps. In addition, author Mark Baldwin provided documents from Holt family reunions as well as his own book on the family.
Mary Beth Therrien, president of the Holt Association, recently traveled from Massachusetts with the wooden rocking chair. Her ancestor, Nicholas Holt, settled in Massachusetts in 1635 and he was one of the founding families of Massachusetts. The Taylor Memorial Museum is the fifth of seven locations receiving chairs commemorating the Holt family.
According to Therrien, in New York City in 1920, Hamilton Holt and Henry Holt shared lunch and talked about family history. They were not related, despite sharing the same family name, but came from immigrants from England who landed in the New World in the 1630s. They got their Holt Association started in 1921 with the goal of creating acquaintances among people with the same surname, not focusing on a specific lineage but only on the name. In the 1930s, the association created a book on the first three generations of Holts in America. They also formed a scholarship, which continued to grow, and is now available to students outside the association.
“Our organization is founded on the surname, not just one family line,” Therrien added. “As you can see, the Holts are everywhere.”
The rocking chair had a plaque commemorating the Holts in the Brockway area, and Therrien hopes that visitors to the museum might use it to think about their ancestry.
“We hope that people coming to the museum will have a lightbulb go off and find they have a Holt in their past, or it will encourage them to look into their family history,” Therrien said.
According to Therrien, the Holts seem to come from a similar region in England, and the Holt Association hopes to find those connections.
“These amazing immigrants came to this country in a variety of circumstances in different times in history, some to set the tone for democracy, some to obtain land ownership, some to search for religious freedom,” Therrien said. “Each of these families were part of a bigger group, by choice or chance, that supported each other on the long journey from England or Germany…to build the American Dream.”
According to Therrien, John and Jane Holt arrived on the ship Leander in 1842, traveling with their three children. They moved to Philadelphia and eventually purchased a farm in Sugar Hill. Their son Samuel Holt stayed on his family farm, marrying Eliza Butler and having 17 children.
This information is part of the Holt Association’s records, which are being digitalized and sorted and are available for anyone trying to find out more about the Holt Family.
Joining the chair in Taylor Memorial Museum’s collection is a box with various Holt records. Baldwin created two boxes, giving the other to the Holt Association. He included his own book, compiled with Dick Reed between 1967-1987, telling the story of the family descended from John and Jane Holt.
“The Holt Cousins Reunion was a tradition in the area,” Baldwin said. “It was originally called the Butler Reunion in 1909, but nobody attended but Holts because Samuel and Eliza had 17 children. That ran until the beginning of World War II, and it stopped because of the war and never started back up.”
Baldwin said that Reed restarted the Cousins Reunion in 1972-1974, stopped, and then picked up again in 1986 and 1987. During that time, they took pictures of the people during these reunions, and those pictures are included in the box. He added pictures from 1909 and earlier, and each photo has everyone identified.
Baldwin included a new copy of the Holt Association’s book on the first three generations of Holts. Baldwin intends to add Jim Sterrett’s book to the collection. Sterrett was at the event, and the museum celebrated his birthday.
“This is a commemorative box, explaining why this chair is here today,” Baldwin said. “Anyone looking at this can see exactly what’s here and why it’s here.”
In addition, Therrien gave the Taylor Memorial Museum a $1,000 donation from the Holt Association of America.
To Holt family members who were unable to attend the ceremony, Therrien hopes they come to see the chair and “have a seat.”