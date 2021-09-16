PUNXSUTAWNEY — Brooks Farm is preparing for the first weekend of its annual fall festival that will run from this weekend to Oct. 16 and 17 next month.
The fall fest will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The festival is free for those only going for the vendor fair and not participating in any activities. The cost is $10 for a day pass for unlimited corn maze, hay rides, and animal train rides.
This year the farm will also host a tractor show on Saturday, Sept. 25. There is no fee to enter and no judging, only a show for fun.
The vendors attending the festival will range from food and drink stands to fall decor, or clothing and accessories. Lydic Enterprises Pumpkin Patch will be on the farm all season offering a variety of all sizes and colors of pumpkins to choose from.
Others who will attend include Frank Johnston with freshly pressed apple cider, Laure Milliron from Rustic Rose Designs, and Amy Zhang with resin crafts. Kaysha Hockenberry will also be offering fall mini sessions on Sept. 25 and Oct. 9
There are still spots available to be reserved to sell crafts during this season’s festival. Spots can be reserved by messaging the farm’s Facebook Page, Brooks Farm.
Following the Fall Fest, the farm will transform for Halloween to offer the haunted corn maze. Oct. 22 and 23 and Oct. 29 and 30 the farm will have the haunted corn maze. This will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. and cost $5 for admission.