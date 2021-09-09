BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Sept. 2
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Anthony Lee Robinson, 42, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, obedience to traffic control devices, and careless driving.
- Lucas Dane Webb, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with 97 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery, and five counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James Pearson Young, 18, of Tonawanda, New York, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of corruption of minors, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper sunscreening, careless driving, reckless driving, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jacqueline Rose Michelitsch, 68, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jessie Suzanne Dean, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, and not yielding at roadway. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Robert Michael Betts, 44, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, disregard traffic lane, have improper muffler, failure to use seat belt, driving without insurance, and failure to carry registration. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Justin Anthony Domiano, 32, of Vandegrift, who is charged with three counts of statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, three counts of corruption of minors, and four counts of sell/furnish liquor to minors. He has posted bail of $50,000 at 10 percent.