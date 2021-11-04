BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Nov. 2
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Trent Dorrell Mitchell, 47, of Picayune, Mississippi, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, failure to use seatbelt, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, and not using low beam.
- Zachery Scott Lindemuth, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Levi Ross Wolfgang, 37, of Hawthorn, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, DUI: controlled substance –first offense, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper sunscreening, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Melissa A. Kelly, 42, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, and DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Ray Edward Kilgore III, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 at 10 percent.
- Clayton MIchae Stephens, 20, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, speeding, careless driving, no headlights, driving without insurance, and failure to carry registration. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Rebecca Marlene Aaron, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Cheyton Elijah Styslinger, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.