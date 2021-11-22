BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Nov. 18
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Covey K. Salinas, 33, of East Orange, New Jersey, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, prohibiting text-based communications, and failure to notify of change in address.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Francis Ferraro, 74, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals –causing serious bodily injury or death, cruelty to animals, and criminal mischief. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Tyler James Montgomery, 18, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Travis James Buzard, 19, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Michael Troup, 36, of Brookville, who is charged with defiant trespass after actual communications, stalking, and public drunkenness. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Cara Anna M. Heatherdale, 20, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and no rear lights. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jessica Pearl Hudson, 21, of Muncy, who is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Muncy State Correctional Institution in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Derek Diegelman, 25, of West Mifflin, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, investigation by officer/duty of operator, and prohibiting text-based communications. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.