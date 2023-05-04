DuBOIS — A Brookville man is facing charges after he was allegedly found to be selling sugar, disguised as heroin, for personal profit.
Sean Adam Kerchinski, 41, is charged with selling noncontrolled substances –similar to controlled substances, a felony; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office March 21.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a City of DuBois Police officer was on patrol Jan. 12 when they observed a gray 2008 Buick LaCrosse with a busted tail light on the drivers’ side of the vehicle. The registration on the vehicle also came back suspended. A traffic stop was conducted in the area of Comfort Inn Suites.
The driver was identified as Kerchinski, who was notified as to why he was pulled over. Clearfield County Control ran his driver’s license, and the officer was advised that Kerchinski had two warrants for his arrest.
Kerchinski was asked to exit the vehicle and was advised he was being detained until more information about the warrants was obtained. A search of Kerchinski resulted in three stamp bags that appeared to be heroin. The one bag was blue in color and stamped “BAM” in purple. The other two bags were white in color with pink shading. The officer located a small scooping device for marijuana and heroin in Kerchinski’s front left pocket of his shirt.
When asked if heroin was in the bags, Kerchinski reportedly said that there used to be heroin in them, and they now contained sugar. He said he was trying to sell them to people for $10 per bag to make extra money, since he is without a job. He said he did not care if he “ripped people off or not.” The non-controlled substance, sugar, was packaged and resembled the way that heroin is sold and packaged, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The officer also located a blue plastic straw in Kerchinski’s front pants pocket. He advised the officer there may be other paraphernalia in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle resulted in one other stamp bag, yellow in color, that was empty, and one baggie that was empty in a cigarette box.
Kerchinski was then released into the custody of domestic relations for one of his warrants.
Kerchinksi’s preliminary hearing is set for May 12 at Meholick’s office.