DuBOIS — A Brookville woman is facing child endangerment charges following an alleged incident that occurred in the Penn Highlands DuBois maternity department Nov. 2.
Tiffany Marie Harrison, 32, of Brookville, is charged with endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, and simple assault, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magisterial Office Nov. 23.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police were dispatched to the Penn Highlands DuBois maternity department for a report of alleged child abuse on Nov. 2. Upon arrival, police met with a Penn Highlands employee and a certified nurse midwife. The employee told police she was entering Harrison’s room to discuss her discharge plan when she could hear the 5-month-old baby crying, and witnessed Harrison allegedly swing the child by his left arm from the bassinet onto her bed, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The employee told police the baby “did a flip” in the air and landed on Harrison, describing this incident to be aggressive and alarming.
She also said she reportedly feared for the child’s safety, and the baby did have bruising on his left arm.
The child was immediately removed from the room, and Jefferson County Children and Youth Services were contacted, then placing the baby in emergency custody, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Harrison’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 14, 2022.