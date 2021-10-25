REYNOLDSVILLE — A Brookville woman is facing 122 charges following a traffic stop in June.
On Oct. 4, Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Tomi Jo Bish, 35, of Brookville, including DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, possession of small amount of marijuana, 100 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plates, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to carry license, driving without insurance, and violating hazard regulation.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a police officer was following behind Bish on Stevenson Hill Road when they noted the registration plate was too dirty/defaced to be readable. The officer also noted Bish was swerving across the center of the road.
After she was pulled over, the officer was able to read the registration plate and found the registration had expired in May.
When the officer told Bish why he pulled her over, he noted she had a look of shock and concern on her face. He also saw her eyes were glassy, bloodshot, and her pupils were dilated, according to the affidavit.
While speaking with her, he also found she did not have a valid driver’s license. The officer reported her reaction was that of extreme concern, which is not typical of a simple traffic violation.
Bish appeared increasingly upset as she explained her suspended status, and her hands were visibly shaking, according to the officer. She repeatedly made statements about not waiting to be in trouble, and was allegedly unable to sit still even when not talking.
The officer later asked Bish to exit the vehicle under suspicion of drug use, and was going to conduct field sobriety tests. Once out of the vehicle, Bish allegedly told the office her drug of choice was benzodiazepines, and that she had also used methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the affidavit.
During the field sobriety tests, Bish allegedly showed multiple signs of impairment. She then agreed to submit to a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) Evaluation.
While waiting, the officer asked for permission to search the vehicle, and Bish kept saying she did not own the vehicle. The officer told her she could give permission since she was driving it, and she said her boyfriend would be “really mad” if she allowed the search. Bish later stated she would not grant permission to search the car.
According to the affidavit, when the officer opened the door of the vehicle to move it off the road, they saw a tan pipe consistent with one used to smoke marijuana, and what appeared to be burnt marijuana residue in plain view on the floorboard. The officer also saw a purse on the floorboard with an alleged large sum of plastic baggies consistent with those used to package illegal drugs.
The DRE believed Bish was impaired by drugs, and she was transported to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, where she agreed to a legal blood draw. The toxicology report showed positive findings for amphetamine, methamphetamine, delta-9 carboxy THC, and delta-9 THC, according to the affidavit.
She was then transported back to the Punxsutawney State Police barracks and interviewed further. Bish allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine a day or two prior, smoking marijuana, and using heroin that day.
After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the vehicle from the incident. During the search they found; 32 syringes, 77 small clear plastic baggies, two small plastic baggies with unknown residue, one plastic straw with unknown residue, two small glass vials containing unknown residue, one small brown glass vial with unknown residue, one medium smoking device with suspected THC residue, one small green plastic medical marijuana container with suspected leaf marijuana residue, and numerous plastic baggies with various markings and symbols on them, some with residue and some without, according to the affidavit.
Another search warrant was obtained after officers were told there was likely a black magnetic box on the vehicle that possibly contained more illegal substances.
In a second search, officers reportedly found 13 syringes, one black lock box, five unmarked baggies, several baggies with various markings on them, five tin foil strips with burn marks, one clear green glass vial with suspected THC residue, one glass cartridge with suspected THC residue, one silver metal one-hitter pipe with suspected residue, one clear glass smoking pipe, one orange glass smoking pipe, and a multi-color rubber smoking pipe with glass bowl containing residue, according to the affidavit.
Bish has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 26 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.