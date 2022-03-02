BROCKWAY — Denise Buffington has made creativity contagious at her Main Street shop “B’s Kreation” in Brockway, which she opened in November 2021.
Known by her grandchildren as “B,” Buffington, of Brockport, said she loves the Brockway community. So, it was the perfect place to open what she calls a “hidden gem,” and something different for the area.
The artisan shop, located at 410 Main St., specializes in customized products, and has a few consigners as well, said Buffington.
Besides being well-organized and cleverly decorated, giving off a “tranquil” vibe, the shop features work by “phenomenal artists,” such as Corinne States and her penciled pet portraits, as well as handmade items like woodwork, natural shampoos and soaps by mainly local vendors, such as The Gnomestead of Rossiter.
For the last several years, Buffington was going to craft shows to sell items, she said, where she would often hear feedback from crafters who wanted a place to sell their creations.
In 2017, Buffington became engulfed in creating tumblers, including ones for special occasions, and, in a unique twist, cups featuring true crime and serial killer logos. After creating her first one, she saw a demand for these themed crime tumblers, ones she calls a customer favorite.
Buffington is about supporting local, too. Some of the shop’s shelving furniture was purchased as the well-known Fay’s Christmas Village store in Brockway, after being there for decades.
“I wanted to keep them in the community,” she said.
B’s Kreation also hosts “paint and sips,” with artist Tina Lynn, who donates what she sells to the food pantry in Brockway, said Buffington, and plans to host other events in the future.
She is just overall drawn to people who are creative, Buffington says, and enjoys giving them a platform to display and sell what they enjoy. Personalized items, like T-shirts, tumblers and more, make people feel good, which she finds rewarding.
When talking about one of the pieces of furniture in the store that she sanded and painted herself, Buffington says that creating is “her therapy.”
B’s also carries clothing items like bleached flannels, earrings, and “unique and original things” that people won’t find elsewhere, Buffington said.
“I don’t bring anything in here that I don’t believe in,” she said, pointing out the 100 percent soy scented soy candles that she sells.
In modern technology fashion, B’s even carries “Bluetooth tumblers,” Buffington said, allowing people to play music from their coffee cup.
The blank T-shirts, waiting to be customized, are great for occasions like bridal parties, family reunions, vacations, and even sports leagues. She has shipped products to other states, too.
B’s Kreation also has an “event room” that is available for people to rent, Buffington noted.
When one truly enjoys what they do, it doesn’t feel like work, Buffington says of her shop, noting that she enjoys meeting people and being a part of the Brockway community.
Shop hours are currently Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit B’s Kreation on Facebook.