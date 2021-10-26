ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School has started recognizing students who are “caught being good.”
Principal Chrissy Kuhar said “Bucket Filler” stems from the book “Have You Filled a Bucket Today?”
“The book describes how we all have a little bucket that gets filled up when people do nice things, or when we do nice things for others,” she said.
The bucket gets “tipped,” or dipped into, said Kuhar, when people do “unkind things,” or when unkind things are done to them, according to the book.
“For years, South has been proud to be a ‘bucket filling’ school,” she said.
Students are given “bucket filler” slips by staff members, Kuhar said.
“Each class has a bucket, and the slips go there,” she said. “Each month, a student is selected from the class bucket, and is chosen as the ‘bucket filler.’”
One student from each class, each month, gets to eat lunch with a teacher, earn prizes, have a positive letter sent home, receive a certificate, have ice cream, etc., said Kuhar.
Teachers even decorate their rooms for this special recognition.
SSMSES also has an entire glass display dedicated to its bucket fillers, including many pictures of its students who have been recognized for good deeds.