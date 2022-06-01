RIDGWAY — Hailey Matheson, a second grader at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School in Ridgway, had her life tragically cut short on May 6, 2020. Ever since her passing, her school family has not stopped keeping her memory alive.
Marcia Raubenstrauch, kindergarten through fifth-grade STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Art and Mathematics) teacher, said Matheson was a bright light and a “wonderful” child to be around.
“Hailey touched so many people with her smile, kindness and acceptance of everyone,” she said. “She always let every child at school play and join in with whatever she was doing.”
Matheson was a Girl Scout, who enjoyed horseback riding, singing and dancing, and was a gifted reader, said Raubenstrauch, striving to be like her older sisters.
Matheson’s classmates never had the chance to say goodbye to her, and still talk about her to this day, she said. Her teachers and classmates want to remember her, and give students ways to show their love for Matheson and carry on her legacy at FSGES.
As of recently, “Hailey’s Reading Program” fund was established at Northwest Savings Bank in Ridgway. Proceeds will be used to purchase a book vending machine, said Raubenstrauch. Students will earn “gold tokens” in the classroom, which can then be used to buy books from the vending machine.
“Her classmates will design bookmarks, and have a day in the fall of this year where they will allow the entire school community to give a small donation to remember Hailey,” she said.
The efforts in Matheson’s memory don’t end there.
An outdoor bench, “Hailey’s Buddy Bench,” will also be installed at the school.
“The idea of the bench is that any student who needs a playmate can sit on the bench, and the other students will know they need a friend, and ask them to play,” Raubenstrauch said.
In October of 2020, students in Raubenstrauch’s classes also planted tulip bulbs around the school’s flagpole and near the front entrance in memory of Matheson, who had died just a few months prior. The students also wrote a memory or a message about Matheson, which were planted with the bulb.
Matheson continued her kindness even in death, donating her organs to help save the lives of others.
The goal is to raise $15,000 for both the vending machine and buddy bench projects, as well as books to sustain Hailey’s Reading Program.
Checks may be made payable to Hailey’s Reading Program, and sent to: Northwest Savings Bank, 170 Main St., P.O. Box 427, Ridgway, Pennsylvania 15853.
Questions about these projects can be sent to Raubenstrauch at raubenstrauchmarcia@rasd.us.