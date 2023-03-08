ST. MARYS — In its 13th year, the 2023 Bunny Hop 5K Celebration is doing things a little differently, donating its proceeds to a family who has been impacted by brain aneurysms.
This year’s event will be held at Benzinger Park on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 10 a.m. with the “Kids Fun Run.” Both walkers and runners will begin their races immediately afterwards.
Bunny Hop 5K Founders Taylor Grimm and Carly Frank of St. Marys lost their mother Becky unexpectedly to a brain aneurysm. Since then, they have made it their mission to spread awareness and education, with the Bunny Hop 5K growing more and more each year.
The pre-Easter race has previously benefited the Brain Aneurysm Foundation and all of its research and efforts since it was started. The event is known to draw in around 200 participants or more, some of whom travel quite a distance to participate.
Grimm and Frank said one of the goals is to also bring survivors together who can be a support system for one another, something they have accomplished throughout the past several years.
Frank said they have not yet chosen a family/families, and that it will depend on how much is donated as well.
“We wanted to give back to the community this year that has supported us throughout all the other years for the Bunny Hops,” said Frank. “We could potentially bless more than one family. We have quite a few who find us online, or have attended (the event) in previous years.”
This year’s event is also a celebration of past Bunny Hops. Runners and walkers are encouraged to show up in their favorite T-shirt from the previous races.
Those who would like to purchase a 2023 Bunny Hop T-shirt must provide a $25 payment by March 23, to Venmo: @Taylor-Frank-17, or by check, made payable to the Bunny Hop Family Fund, with the person’s T-shirt size and how many shirts are needed noted.
Visit “Bunny Hop 5K Celebration Event” on Facebook or email bunnyhopfamilyfund@gmail.com for more information.