ST. MARYS — Burke’s Ace Home Center on the Million Dollar Highway is getting creative with giving back to shelter animals in need of a loving home this holiday season.
Starting this weekend, an Angel Tree for dogs and cats at the Elk County Humane Society will be on display at the store behind the help desk, said BAHC Co-Owner Kristin Burke.
This is the first year for this initiative. Burke’s has been trying to coordinate an event with the ECHS, in addition to the Critter Cash raffle they contribute to, said Burke.
“We used their wish list to make ornaments for items we stock here, and will have a drop box for everything people want to drop off as well,” she said.
Some examples of wish list items that Burke’s carries are paper towels, dog toys and treats, bleach and more.
“People can pick an ornament and donate either a product or cash to the shelter,” said Burke.
On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burke’s Ace Home Center will also be hosting a Holiday Wish Donation Drive for the shelter.
There will be adoptable animals there to visit with, said Burke, as well as Christmas ornaments made by a local artist, and shirts available for purchase.
There will also be some small giveaways, she noted, for customers who donate to the shelter or purchase something from them.
There are many dogs and cats at the ECHS in need of a loving home for the holidays, and this is a great way to help them and spread the word about all that the shelter does, said Burke.
“They also are in need of volunteers to help out at the shelter, so people could help out that way if they aren’t able to donate,” she said.
Some other items on the shelter’s wish list include:
- Dry and canned salmon and potato dog food
- Kitten food
- Trash bags
- Dryer sheets
- Liquid laundry detergent
- Rope toys for dogs
- Purina One Sensitive Skin & Stomach cat food
- Cat litter
The Angel Tree will be on display at BAHC throughout the month of December.
Elk County Humane Society limited edition 2022 Christmas ornaments can also be purchased at Padraic McGrath CPA LLC in Ridgway and The Sugarcane Floral Design & Gifts in Johnsonburg. The cost is $10, and the ornaments can be personalized, according to the Facebook post.
Visit Burke’s Home Center on Facebook, as well as the Elk County Humane Society and https://www.echumanesociety.org to learn more.