BROOKVILLE — Jeff Burkett and James “Moon” VanSteenberg thanked voters for their re-elections in Jefferson County Wednesday, a day after the 2021 Pennsylvania municipal election was held.
Burkett was re-elected to his position as the Jefferson County District Attorney, and VanSteenberg was re-elected as the Jefferson County Treasurer.
Burkett thanked his supporters on his campaign Facebook page, saying he was “overwhelmed by the tremendous support of the Jefferson County voters.”
“I am so humbled by this. Thank you for believing in me and for trusting me with this important position. I want to thank my family, many friends, and supporters for all your help in this effort,” Burkett said.
Burkett, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Joe Ryan, 7,713-2,393, according to unofficial results from the county.
VanSteenberg, a Republican, beat Democrat James “Jim” Mackie, 7,517-2,638, according to county results.
“We were so blessed with literally dozens of people who stepped up and helped us,” VanSteenberg said.
“I would like to thank everyone who gave us encouragement. From those who asked for signs, those who volunteered to help with all the small jobs involved in the campaign. Those who waved or honked as we were putting up signs. Most don’t understand how those small acts of kindness really help to keep a person going,” VanSteenberg said.
Both men also thanked their families for standing behind them through the campaign and being a constant source of support.
“I would like to thank my wife and daughter for standing by me during this crazy process. Without all these and other components, this victory could not have happened,” VanSteenberg said.
“Special kudos go to my lovely wife –and campaign manager, Carrie Burkett,” Burkett said.
Jefferson County Director of Elections Karen Lupone said the voter turnout was about 36 percent, which she described as average for a municipal election. There were some higher turnout numbers for the Reynoldsville and Punxsutawney areas.
“I would say that for a couple of local races, there were more write-in votes than normal,” Lupone said.
She attributed this to the school board and council elections that drew some last minute write-in candidates.
“All in all, this election went rather smoothly and another year in the books,” Lupone said.