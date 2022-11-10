DuBOIS — The local housing market was discussed by area realtors on Wednesday during the final Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Connections luncheon held at the DuBois Country Club.
Realtors Lori Srock and Brandee Zook from Re/Max Select Group, Mark Hoffer and Jamie Hoffer from Hoffer Realty and Carol Foltz and Kristine Foltz from Coldwell Banker Developac Realty were asked a number of questions about the housing market by Chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
As of Tuesday, Jamie Hoffer said there were 25 active home listings in the DuBois area, which includes all of the DuBois Area School District minus Treasure Lake. In Treasure Lake, she said there are 15 active listings.
“Of course the numbers change every five minutes,” said Carol Foltz, who also talked about the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) which covers Brookville, Stump Creek, Brockway, etc.
“It doesn’t mean somebody from Pittsburgh couldn’t have another house listed in DuBois that we didn’t count today,” said Foltz. “We’re only counting from our Multiple Listing Service. Currently, I did just residential. I could break it out to land, we could break it out to commercial, all kinds of places. Residential total active listings in our Multiple List is 192. Typically, three or four years ago, prior to COVID ... there would’ve been over 400 because I always watch numbers and there was over 400. Now we’re down to 192.”
Carol Foltz said she has 26 active listings in the DuBois area currently, with 22 pending, meaning they are under contract and not closed yet. She said she has 139 closed since January. In Brookville, she said there are 12 currently listed, five pending, 77 closed this year. In Punxsutawney, there are 42 listed, 26 pending, 111 closed. In Brockway, there are nine active listings, five pending and 31 closed. In Clearfield, she said there are 30 active, 24 pending and 148 sold. In Curwensville, there are nine active, eight pending and 43 closed.
“You can see the numbers, we don’t have any houses for sale,” said Carol Foltz. “We’ve got people who want to come back here, they want a place. I’ve talked to developers. We can’t get them to do it. They’re saying it’s not feasible. It won’t work. The numbers won’t work because of the cost of construction. But as a chamber and as us here, we need houses. Of the ones that are for sale, they’re not all bad. Some of them are good. I’m not saying they all have a problem, but there’s a reason why they’re not selling. Maybe it has a foundation issue or maybe it has a wet basement issue.”
August asked Srock what she sees as the most desired properties in the area.
“I really think that since the pandemic it has affected all of us so greatly,” said Srock. “We have seen before the pandemic, there was starting to be a housing shortage. Prior to the pandemic, we were extremely busy. Properties that were normally taking six months to sell were selling in less than 90 to 120 days. So we started to see that kind of early on. The pandemic happened and experts predicted that we would be home, isolated, and come back from the pandemic with such a real estate market.
“I think that Treasure Lake, and I don’t want to just pull on Treasure Lake, but Treasure Lake, with people who have lived here forever, such as myself, we’ve promoted Treasure Lake,” said Srock. “We have invested in Treasure Lake, and to my colleagues as well who are here today, Treasure Lake has finally been put on the map where it needs to be. I also give (Treasure Lake Manager) Ed (Clark) a lot of credit for the changes that he’s made. Those properties that used to sit in Treasure Lake are now flying off the market. Treasure Lake average sale prices have went through the roof, and I see Treasure Lake still being a phenomenal place. People can work from home. I think that we’ll see commercial properties. We’re going to have to find different things to do with those structures. We’re going to have to resource places out to different things because I don’t think you will ever see big office buildings. Even in Pittsburgh there are many office buildings that I think they are going to have to source out or come up with better ideas. From our company standpoint, we just recently started a team up with a business college. We’ve expanded our services. We now have an affiliate that we are doing home renovations and consulting on construction projects with.”
August also asked if the realtors expect home values to go down as interest rates increase.
“What I see in the future is until we have a market, until we have inventory, I don’t care if interest rates are 10 percent, 12 percent,” said Carol Foltz. “I don’t care if there’s only five people moving. If we only have 10 houses for sale, that value’s not going to go down. So until we find a way to inundate the market, which I really don’t want to ... I don’t want the absorption rate to go to a year again, like it used to be 10 years ago. Having one month, two month absorption rate is wonderful. And when a house comes on the market that is in pristine condition and ready to go, I’m still seeing multiple offers. I’m still seeing sales within two to three days. That has not gone away, even with the interest rate ... it’s hovering at 7.”
Carol Foltz also said she is seeing that people can now afford “less home.” If people had pre-qualification several months ago, she is telling them to get qualified again because now they’re qualifying for less.
“Go get pre-qualified again because what you had two months ago, even though it’s still good, it may not get you the home,” said Carol Foltz. “We’re seeing a 30 percent decrease in what they can do. So that may bring values down, or it’s just going to change the length of time that we have to sell a home, which isn’t such a bad thing. To have two or three days to think about writing an offer and getting it accepted.”
August asked what is the area missing to attract people to move here, and the consensus among the realtors is that shopping and restaurants is what they hear the most, as well as activities for children and families.