DuBOIS — LeadingAge PA Director of Member Engagement Megan Stedjan discussed how an aging population can affect the local economy at last week’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Business Connections luncheon held at Christ the King Manor’s Community Center.
LeadingAge PA’s mission is to advance the evolving continuum of aging services in Pennsylvania. Their vision is to serve as the preeminent advocate for facilitating change and inspiring its members to positively impact the field of aging services in Pennsylvania.
Stedjan is responsible for cultivating and maintaining relationships with current and potential members.
Serving as a liaison between the association and membership, Stedjan works to identify and develop solutions and services to meet the changing needs of their members. She joined LeadingAge PA in August 2019 after working for 20 years in the senior living industry in both Pennsylvania and Maryland. Stedjan is a graduate of Messiah University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work. She also holds a master’s degree in social work from Temple University.