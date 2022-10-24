ST MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Business Trick-or-Treat from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, with many downtown St. Marys businesses lined up to participate.
Chamber President Andrew Mohney said the chamber was contacted by a local business suggesting that this Halloween-themed event be brought back to life this year.
“To no surprise, the downtown businesses jumped on board instantly,” he said.
Community members are invited to “dress in their Halloween best” as they make their way around to participating businesses, which will be handing out treats.
This is a great way for the public to visit and learn more about businesses in their own community, said Mohney. They are also looking to accommodate a few businesses that are not located downtown.
“We thought it would be fun to also incorporate some ‘trunk-or-treat’ style businesses along the way,” he said. “So, if you’re reading this and would like to participate, please reach out to the Chamber of Commerce.”
This event hasn’t been done in St. Marys for several years, said Chamber Coordinator Rachel Lampe.
“This provides a fun opportunity for families to enjoy our beautiful downtown and visit some of the local businesses,” she said. “All of the business owners and employees I’ve spoken to seem to be very happy to give back to the community in this simple and fun way.
“Families are able to enjoy a free, safe, fun activity and businesses welcome the opportunity to engage with them in a friendly social setting, so everyone benefits.”
Some participating businesses/organizations thus far include Downtown Nail Studio, Tablespoons Cafe and Deli, St. Marys Parks and Recreation/City Hall, St. Marys Nutrition, Goet’s Flowers, The Gypsy Wagon Food Truck, Don’s Pizza, The Diamond Perk, Rather B Embroidery, Elk County Real Estate, Keystone Corner Lunch, JAM Cycle, the American Legion Post 103, Dickinson Center, the SMACOC and State Rep. Mike Armanini, Lampe said, with more being added regularly.
Follow the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and visit the “St. Marys BUSINESS Trick or Treat” event page.