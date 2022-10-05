KERSEY — The “Busload of Books” nationwide tour visited Fox Township Elementary School in Kersey on Sept. 30.
Bennetts Valley Elementary School students also attended the event, in which presenters and authors Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr showed the kindergarten, first and second grade students that there is joy to be found in sharing the things that fill people with amazement, excitement and wonder.
They explained the process of Swanson’s writing and Behr’s illustrating their book, “Everywhere Wonder,” which each student received as a gift. Their aim is to encourage children to read and to see the wonder of ordinary things all around them. The children were engaged by the high-energy presentation, and watched while Behr drew even the imaginary animals and people that the children called out. There were two other presentations geared to the older students later in the day, after which they will receive a copy of the book featured in their presentation.
“I’m very thankful that Lori Jordan, our librarian, entered us into this contest last fall. I’m glad that our own two small schools were selected for a visit. It was a great program, and the kids really enjoyed it. We wish Robbi and Matthew the best on their trip around the country,” said Fox Township and Bennetts Valley Principal Dan Volmer.
“The presentation really peaked the kids’ interest and engaged them in not only writing but illustrating their own ideas into a book,” added Darla Retinger, paraprofessional at Bennetts Valley Elementary School.
Amelia, a student at Bennetts Valley said, “I really liked this program today, and we also got to see the inside of the bus, which was cool!”
Swanson, the writer of their books, and Behr, the illustrator, will be homeschooling their own four children as they spend the 2022-23 school year visiting 50 states while living in their brightly-painted and decorated school bus. They will be giving away 25,000 hardcover books during the tour, mostly funded by donations through their “Go Fund Me” page.
On their website, Swanson writes, “Robbi and I have dreamed on this project for more than a decade, but never thought we’d be able to actually pull it off. It was just too complex and way too expensive. But over the past two years, more than a thousand people and families have contributed to the tour, some through financial donations, some by lending their time and expertise, and others by cheering us on when the challenges seemed insurmountable.”
The aim of this tour is to encourage children to read and to make a difference in their lives. To take a virtual tour with Matthew and Robbi and their family, visit www.busloadofbooks.com.