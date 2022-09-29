KERSEY — Fox Township Elementary School is one of 52 schools nationwide that was selected for a major upcoming literacy project, according to St. Marys Area School District Elementary Librarian Lori Jordan.
The “Busload of Books Tour” is a national children’s book tour hosted by “Cookie Chronicles Series” creators and author/illustrators Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr, according to a news release, who have the dream of expanding their reach in encouraging children to read and making a difference in their lives.
While homeschooling their four children, the couple will be spending the 2022-23 school year traveling the United States in a painted school bus — or tiny home — while visiting Title I elementary schools in 50 states, said Jordan.
The tour will visit the Kersey school on Friday, Sept. 30. Bennetts Valley Elementary School students are also joining in to experience this special event, Jordan noted.
Through their “GoFundMe” page, Swanson and Behr have raised $143,000 to fund this effort, with nearly 800 donors contributing since last June, the news release says.
“Every $5 donation puts a hardcover book in the hands of a deserving student or teacher, and the couple is closer than ever to hitting their $150,000 goal.”
There was a contest in the fall of last school year, said Jordan, to win a visit from the Busload of Books Tour, as well as books for each student.
“I applied on Fox Township’s behalf. Since they were picking only one school in each state to visit, I never thought our school would be chosen,” Jordan said.
After speaking with them, Jordan says she also inquired about Bennetts Valley Elementary School students being included, to which they agreed.
“Our school community is so excited for the visit and the gift of the free books,” said Jordan.
Swanson and Behr will be hosting free presentations on creativity and collaboration as well, and will give away 25,000 copies of their own books during the tour. And, as part of a partnership with the Build-A-Bear Foundation and First Book, they will distribute 125,000 free books by other authors, according to the Busload of Books website.
Part of the tour also includes facilitating a large-scale study on the impact of author visits on elementary school students’ “attitudes about literacy and creativity,” the website says. The couple also plans to create a book, or books, about their travels.
For more on Busload of Books, visit https://busloadofbooks.com.