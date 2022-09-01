JOHNSONBURG — A Butler man is in the Elk County Jail on several charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot a man with a prohibited firearm in Elk County.
Gary L. Reed Jr., 51, is charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person; possession of a prohibited firearm –a felony in the third degree; recklessly endangering another person; carrying a firearm without a license; driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving; simple assault and cited for several traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 24.
State police in Ridgway were received a call on Aug. 23, 2022, from a man who said that someone was allegedly shooting at him by the duck ponds on Owl Nest Road in Highland Township, Elk County. While en route, police received information from dispatch that the suspect was reportedly Reed, and he fled the scene in a Red Chevy Silverado, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Contact was made with Reed on Owls Nest Road and a traffic stop was initiated. It was confirmed that Reed was driving under the influence (DUI) suspended and his driver’s license had been revoked.
When Reed was asked to exit the vehicle, he was reportedly having difficulty and was seemingly impaired. He was asked if there were any weapons inside of the vehicle, and he replied that there is a loaded firearm a that it was a “ghost gun” with no serial numbers. The gun was removed from the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Reed was asked about shooting a gun at the man, which he denied. Reed admitted to drinking a couple of beers. He was also muddy and wet, only wearing underwear and his eyes appeared to be bloodshot and glassy and his speech was slurred. Reed refused a blood draw, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim later gave a statement that said he was trying to help Reed load his truck up with fishing supplies, and Reed did not want his help, then pulling a pistol out, loading it and pointing it at him, threatening to shoot him.
While at the state police station in Ridgway, it was discovered that Reed is a felon and is not to possess a firearm, and has been previously convicted of five DUIs. He was also on probation through Butler County.
Reed’s bail is set at $20,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7 at Martin’s office.