CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Area High School Class of 73 will be holding its 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club.
During the reunion they will also mark the 10th anniversary of the death of classmate Gerald Read who died in Alexandria Virginia during a domestic terrorist attack. To honor Read’s memory, classmates established the Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship Fund with the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation.
An annual scholarship is presented to a graduating senior from Clearfield Area High School who is an Eagle Scout and who shows a dedication of service to community and country. To date, nine scholarships of $1,000 each have been awarded and Camden Gormont was recently named the recipient of the 2023 scholarship award.
Quoting an article posted on fallenheroesproject.org website, “Gerald Read, 58, Lt. Col. RETIRED, is one of the many veterans killed during the tragic shooting at the U.S. Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2013. He was a family man who dedicated much of his life to studying and service to his country. He graduated from Clearfield Area High School and attended Indiana University, Indiana, Pa., where he met his wife Cathy. Cathy described her husband as, “totally reliable, read, really, solid.”
“He was passionate about his family, life and his job. During his time in the military Read earned two Master’s degrees. Cathy Read recounted his love of reading and his love of and knowledge of the Civil War. Gerald Read enlisted in 1977 and served in the military until 2006.
“At the time of his death, Read was working as an information assurance specialist with the Navy Sea Systems Command and had spent much of his career in military law enforcement and information systems management, serving in South Korea, and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.
“For the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, he served at Fort Belvoir, Fairfax County, Va., working with the U.S. Army Materiel Command, supervising efforts to supply and maintain forces deployed overseas.”
While not mentioned in the article quoted above, Read is recognized as a hero for his actions during the terrorist attack. As the attack was unfolding outside of his office, Read took action to protect and shield a female co-worker from the gunfire that took his life.
Frank Barba, who serves as chairman of the scholarship committee, said, “While we are getting together to celebrate our 50th reunion, I want our class members to remember our good friend Gerry Read. Gerry represented the best in all of us and the annual scholarship not only honors him but is a lasting legacy our class gives to future graduates of Clearfield Area High School”.
Secure online donations can be made to the Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship fund by visiting the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation website at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org under Make a Donation to a Scholarship Fund, then scroll down to find the blue button labeled “Donate to the Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship Fund”.
Donation checks made payable to CCCF – Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship Fund can also be mailed to Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield, PA16830.
All donations to the Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship Fund are tax deductible.