PITTSBURGH – A former resident of Stockton, California pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced.
California man pleads guilty to meth and money laundering charges
