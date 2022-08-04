PITTSBURGH — A former resident of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics and money laundering laws related to a nine-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the Pennsylvania counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung announced Wednesday.
California man pleads guilty to supplying meth to Clearfield, Jefferson counties
