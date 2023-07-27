KERSEY — There is still time for girls and women of Elk County to register for the Elk County Fair Queens Court.
Anyone between the ages of 7-20 who is interested in running needs to register by Saturday, July 29, as the judging will take place on Sunday, July 30.
The 2023 Elk County Fair is taking place Aug. 8-12 at the Elk County Fairgrounds at 316 Dietz Road in Kersey.
There are three queen contest divisions:
- Princess –ages 7-10
- Junior queen –ages 11-15
- Queen –ages 16-20
Contestants must be a resident of Elk County, not married and with no children, and not a former Elk County Fair Queen winner or state contestant, according to queen coordinator Jamie Patrini.
There is an interview for each division. Princess contestants will take part in a five-minute interview, and are judged on appearance, first impression, and response to questions, as well as poise, smile, vocal quality and overall impression, said Patrini.
In addition to their interview, junior queens will also write a two-to-three-minute speech about “My favorite thing about the fair.” They will also be judged on appearance, poise, personality, presentation of speech, content and overall impression.
Queen contestants will write a three-to-five-minute speech about why people should attend the Elk County Fair, and submit an essay of 300 words or less on what the fair means to the community.
The winners of the princess, junior queen and fair queen runner-ups will receive a $25 prize, while the Elk County Fair Queen will win a $300 prize. Each division winner will receive complimentary fare during fair week as well.
Candidates will be introduced on Tuesday, Aug. 8 during the fair’s opening ceremony and queen crowning on the George A. Swanson Stage at 6 p.m.
Questions can be directed to Patrini at 814-335-9320 or mtngirl2025@gmail.com. Visit Elk County Fair Inc. on Facebook and https://elkcountyfair.wordpress.com for more information/updates.