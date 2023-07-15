DuBOIS — At the age of 35, dedicated mother Carlee Thomas of DuBois was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in February 2020. Now 38 years old, she continues her “journey against cancer,” with strong faith and an inspiring amount of supporters.
Thomas has three children, and her primary job has been being a mother. She also enjoyed working at the hospital as a medical assistant, helps with the boosters club at DuBois area sporting events and teaches Sunday school to children in her backyard.
Over the past three years, Thomas has gained supporters from all over the globe, said her mother Linda Clark, through online circulation and word of mouth.
At the beginning of her journey, Thomas created the Facebook group “Carlee’s Journey Against Cancer,” which now has 1,100 members. The feed is filled with updates and photos about her journey, as well as inspirational messages from group members, like “Keep on Praying,” “You Got This,” “Thinking of You,” and many more.
In the “About” section on the page, Carlee writes that she promises to tell her story, showing “the good, the bad, the ugly, the triumph, and the victory.” It also says most importantly, she is an advocate for many others struggling with cancer.
Having a child diagnosed with cancer is unimaginable enough, but going through it during a pandemic was a grueling challenge for Thomas and her loved ones, said Clark
The community rallied behind her from the start, though. A drive-by parade was held for her in 2020, where people were beeping their horns and holding signs and balloons, as well as a “meal train” initiative. There were also “Prayers for Carlee” T-shirts and yard signs sold with the message, “In this community, no one fights alone.”
Through it all, Thomas relies relentlessly on her faith and personal relationship with God, which she says “gives her the strength and purpose to fight daily.”
“Prayers mean a lot to her. Without these ‘prayer warriors,’ and her perseverance, we wouldn’t be here,” said Clark.
Since being diagnosed, Thomas has went through several multi-organ resections and surgeries, and has been away from her family consistently. Recently, her body began rejecting the chemotherapy, according to the GoFundMe page.
Although Thomas has been told “she has limited time” without conventional treatment and is running out of options, Clark said they have seen many miracles over the past three years, and no one is giving up.
“We have hope,” she said. “Her percentage rate of survival was minimal. She surpassed that.”
Thomas has overcame what seemed like impossible odds, which Clark attributes to her “tenacity,” among many other qualities. She had lost 58 percent of her liver, and it regenerated. There were two inoperable tumors on her liver, but after a year of being off medicine and chemo and taking care of her health, the tumors were gone, said Clark.
She has recently been exploring treatment outside of the immediate area, looking at different approaches like holistic and western medicine and immunotherapy. She was accepted as a patient at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, for a new treatment option with a holistic approach, where she and her family have been traveling to meet with specialists, said Clark.
Prior to her first appointment in Texas, it was requested that Thomas’ “prayer warriors” join them in praying for healing and support.
Thomas says if nothing else, she hopes her story can impress on people to “be their own health advocate.”
“Learn to listen to your body,” she said. “Do not ignore your gut instincts. God has designed us to listen to him, and he has provided us with healing in nature.”
She strongly believes nature can be used in conjunction with conventional medicine.
“It doesn’t have to be one or the other. You have a voice in your healthcare and treatment plan,” she said. “I encourage you to find your voice.”
Thomas noted that she lost one of her greatest advocates, Marcie Brubaker of DuBois, in April 2022, who she says is now “her guardian angel.”
Despite enduring the fight of her life since 2020, Thomas remains focused on her faith and enjoying time with her family.
“She tries not to dwell on the ‘what ifs’ –just today,” Clark said.
The family left the DuBois area for more than 30 years, and chose to return to the place they call home.
“This community has been good to us,” Clark said. “We came back here for a reason.”
“I will never be able to express in words the gratitude I have for this community,” Thomas added. “I cannot thank everybody enough for the love, support and most importantly, the prayers you have provided to me.”
Although they “call on God first and foremost,” the family is also respectfully asking for the community’s help if they are able. This battle has been exhaustive on the family financially. Clark started a GoFundMe page on June 24, which has already raised nearly $8,000 to help with expenses like medical costs, travel, lodging, utilities, groceries, etc.
Her inspiring story at the end of the GoFundMe page ends with the tags, “#Carleestrong” and “#Shewillsurvive,” as well as with the note, “We believe in God’s healing grace, and are claiming it for Carlee.”
Donations can also be sent through Venmo –https://venmo/u/Carlee-Thomas –or dropped off/mailed to the Carlee Thomas Medical Fund at Nextier Bank, 522 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois, PA 15801.
Visit “Carlee’s Journey Against Cancer” on Facebook and www.gofundme.com/f/help-carlee-continue-her-fight-against-cancer?
