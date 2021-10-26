RIDGWAY — Discussions of the Street Lighting, Parking and Traffic Committee’s Oct. 13 meeting were presented during Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Gennaro Aiello informed the committee that the Dollar Tree company plans to purchase the former Aiello’s Cafe on North Broad Street. The building is to be turned into a Family Dollar store, he said. Aiello said the company sees a need for loading and unloading zones to conduct business here. Additional on-street parking spots would also possibly need to be eliminated. The company said they intend to use the zone once a week for loading and unloading.
If Ridgway Borough approves the request to eliminate the on-street parking spaces, “they would in exchange improve the empty lot across from the Armory building at 72 N. Broad St.,” the meeting minutes say.
Aiello emphasized that the retail store would not be purchasing the former cafe building unless a loading/unloading zone is established.
A visitor to the committee meeting referenced a letter reviewed at the September Ridgway Borough Council meeting, addressing installing camera systems through downtown Ridgway to help the fight against crime, specifically with drug problems. The “Elk County Anti-Drug Campaign” was referenced, and these cameras may help with these incidents.
Mayor Guillermo Udarbe spoke in support of the camera systems, the meeting minutes say, and also implementing a police canine unit within Ridgway Borough. A canine would cost $75,000 itself.
Other visitors also addressed the committee about “noise pollution” issues within the borough, and possibly conducting a noise study and incorporating “no jake brake zone” signs, referencing excessive motorcycle and truck noise in Ridgway’s downtown district and tractor trailer engine breaking noise.
A problem with long vehicles congesting traffic flow on Main and Mill streets was also discussed, as well as parking on curbs and in sidewalk areas.
The committee plans to keep discussing these ongoing topics.