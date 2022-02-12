Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania State Police Troop C’s Camp Cadet will resume this summer, offering a week full of valuable experiences for young teens at Clarion University.
Ridgway State Police Trooper Bruce Morris, one of the Camp Cadet directors alongside Trooper Ronald Chewning with state police in Punxsutawney, said signups for this year’s camp, set for July 24-29, started in early January.
Historically, the camp is geared toward boys and girls ages 12-14, said Morris. But, because camp was canceled the past two years, the age for 2022 was altered to 13-15.
Reaching youth in this age category is particularly influential, said Morris. The goal is to introduce law enforcement in a positive light, as well as possibly introduce them to future careers and to the criminal justice system.
Each camp typically welcomes around 75 youth, said Morris, separated into four squads. The camp’s system is based on law enforcement training academy standards, using military discipline and planning. Conducted like they are on a deserted island, the campers are allowed no electronics, including cellphones.
Troop C encompasses Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, Indiana and McKean counties.
Morris, who has 20 years involvement in Camp Cadet, said he now works with troopers who went through the camp back in the day, lucky enough to witness the impact from start to finish.
The first day of camp always starts the same, said Morris, with everyone introducing themselves, and the showing of the movie “Major Payne.”
“I tell them, the week you’re going to experience is unlike anything you’ve ever done before,” said Morris.
Past Camp Cadets have included presentations by many visitors and organizations, including SERT (Special Emergency Response Team) professionals, who demonstrate things like the use of heavy body armor and night vision, FBI and Secret Service personnel, the U.S. National Guard, U.S. Navy Seals, collision reconstruction personnel, a polygraph examiner, Clarion County Corrections, the Clarion Fire Department and the Clarion County Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Campers get the chance to learn in hands-on, realistic situations, utilizing equipment such as helicopters, radar guns, counterfeit money, lie-detector tests and K9 units, to name a few. They also travel to Cook Forest State Park, where they meet with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said Morris.
“The presenters enjoy just as much as the kids do,” said Morris. “The kids being so excited – it’s almost contagious.”
Morris, who also coached youth football for 30 years, said he has received the most positive feedback from campers and their parents over the years.
On the first day, campers may be wondering what they’ve gotten themselves into, says Morris. But, by the end of the week, they’ll be wanting to stay. They will initially “all hate their drill instructor,” but by graduation, they’ll feel completely the opposite, he says.
Directors meet with the parents beforehand, going over the entire Camp Cadet process with them. The results speak for themselves at the graduation ceremony held at the Hart Chapel in Clarion, as campers march on the pavement in sync.
By this point, they have learned many important aspects in life, including discipline, self esteem, teamwork and more.
The last couple of camps have welcomed the most girls Troop C has ever had, around 25 of them, Morris said.
Some campers who may not be selected the first year will have a guaranteed spot at next year’s camp, Morris noted. Many from different areas also stay in contact with one another following Camp Cadet.
Photos and video taken throughout the week are then played for parents at the graduation, he said.
Camp Cadet is funded through community donations and fundraisers.
Morris noted that he “cannot say enough” about all of the local service clubs, such as the Moose, Elks, American Legion and VFW organizations that donate to Camp Cadet and are instrumental in keeping it going.
PSP Troop C also hosts a Sunny Day Camp – a one-day endeavor held for special needs youth in the fall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Those with a child interested in attending Camp Cadet can contact their local Troop C police station or Trooper Morris at 814-772-2399 or bmorris@pa.gov, or Trooper Chewning at rchewning@pa.gov.
Donations can be sent to Citizens for Camp Cadet, P.O. Box 89, DuBois, PA 15801.