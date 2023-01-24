PENFIELD — Camp Mountain Run was the site of Polar Bear weekend for local Scouts for the 54th consecutive year the weekend of Jan. 20.
This year’s Gov. Zach Garman of Reynoldsville began greeting the troops as they registered Friday evening. He welcomed 199 Scouts and 64 leaders that represented 30 patrols in 20 troops.
This year’s event was a 10-station competition, with a skiff of snow for pulling the “dog” sleds, or alternatively, some outfitted with wheels.
Members of Troop 26 provided the flag raising Saturday morning at the Walker Center at 8 a.m. The competition trail started shortly thereafter. Each challenge lasted 35 minutes, with five minutes to travel between stations. Lunch was prepared by each patrol on the trail and allotted 65 minutes. Scoring at each station is a 25-point maximum.
The Klondike trail started this year with “First Aid” outside Gilmore Lodge. Terry Detsch and leaders from Troop 199 presented a series of four problems for each patrol to address.
Moving to the next station, patrols arrived at the Heritage Circle to be challenged to “Wilderness Survival” problems, arranged by Dave Stenko and leadership from the Order of the Arrow Lodge.
Moving northward through the camp, patrols next arrived at the dog sled race station that involved an obstacle course with their sleds through the woods organized by Craig Ball and leaders of Troop 27. From there the next station was at Happy Jack campsite, where Dean Ball and more leaders of Troop 27 prepared challenges in both knot-tying and lashings.
The last morning station was a timed event on fire building and making popcorn, set up by Don McNutt and other Troop 67 leaders.
After completing their lunches, patrols moved to station No. 6 outside the Stackpole Dining Hall to answer an assortment of questions on, “Do You Know Bucktail?” This testing was created by Andy Klark and more Troop 26 leadership. Citizenship was the theme for the next station outside the Hallstrom Lodge. Testing consisted of 50 questions for each patrol that was created by Kathy Matts, council advancement chairwoman, and Ryan Sayers, council membership chairman.
At the rifle range, each member of the patrols were given five shots with a .22 target rifle. Safety and scoring was headed up by Bernie Snyder with Pennsylvania State Police. Moving onto station No. 9, each patrol was given an orienteering course to follow, run by Rich Brnik and members of the DCNR Forestry department.
At last, patrols came to their final station led by Hunter Horning of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance. The Scouts were challenged with wildlife identification of hides and skulls.
At the completion of the day’s competition, Scouts and leaders headed to the Stackpole Dining Hall to share in a “Scout’s Own” service that was presented by volunteers from Scouts.
Shortly after this service, the tabulated scores were presented to Gov. Zach Garman by the weekend registrar Derrick Goode of Ridgway. Initially, the top three patrols from each station/event were presented with a certificate for their achievements.
Finally, the top three patrols for the overall competition were recognized and awarded their certificates. Each Scout in each of these patrols will have their name engraved on a custom made wooden plaque to be presented once completed.
Winners of this year’s Polar Bear competition was the Rowdy Redneck Patrol team of Troop 26.
Coming in second place was the Mello Yellow Patrol team of Troop 35, and in third place, the Screaming Chameleon patrol team of Troop 27.
All participants receive a patch for uniform wear. In addition, all those who sleep out in tents receive the additional Overnighter Strip as well. This year’s weather data was recorded at 1 inch of snow, with a low temperature of 25 degrees, and a high of 36 degrees.
The weekend sponsorship by Stoltz Toyota was greatly appreciated by all of the attending troops: Troops 2 and 9, Clearfield; Troops 26, 27, 35, 36, 260 and 271, DuBois; Troop 43, West Decatur; Troop 44, Philipsburg; Troop 46, Morrisdale; Troop 67, Brookville; Troop 72, Reynoldsville; Troop 83, Johnsonburg; Troop 93, Ridgway; Troop 94, Kersey; Troop199, St. Marys; Troop 245, Punxsutawney; Troop 254, French Creek Council Polar.