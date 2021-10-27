RIDGWAY — Each year, in October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).
This October, Ridgway-based nonprofit CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, and Emotional Abuse), is partnering with other coalitions and agencies across the country to start a coordinated national conversation about domestic violence and how we can all contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed, but fundamental topic.
Each year, CAPSEA provides emergency housing, counseling, legal support and more to hundreds of domestic violence survivors in Elk and Cameron counties. More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence.
This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.
According to CAPSEA Executive Director, Billie Jo Weyant, “The prevalence of domestic violence in our community is disturbing. When we share the statistics that reflect how many are affected by domestic violence, these aren’t just numbers, they’re people. Those numbers are our friends, our family, our colleagues, and our neighbors. We all know someone who has experienced domestic violence in their lives. Each and every one of us.
“Raising awareness can save lives. We encourage our community to join us in helping to shine the light on domestic violence –how common it is, it’s warning signs, and how devastating it can be to victims and their loved ones.”
Throughout October, CAPSEA will be working with the community to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence. Some examples of local support include:
- The Elk County Commissioners have officially proclaimed October 2021 Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- The St. Marys Public Library is partnering with CAPSEA for an awareness project “Empty Place at the Table.” A display in the library honors those who have lost their lives to domestic violence in Elk County. The display includes information from CAPSEA on domestic violence, and the library also has a display of books on domestic violence.
- Ridgway Wellness and Nutrition held a fundraiser for CAPSEA from Oct. 18-23. They sold a special purple tea in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and $1 for every “Survivor Tea” sold will be donated to CAPSEA.
- St. Marys Nutrition held a fundraiser the week of Oct. 18-23. For every purple “Survivor Tea” that is purchased, $1 will be donated to CAPSEA.
- Nic’s Tobacco Outlet in St. Mary’s has raised $1,000 for CAPSEA so far, and will continue to collect money for the nonprofit through until the end of the year.
- For those interested in showing their support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, CAPSEA has provided a list of ways on their website, capsea.org. The list includes:
- Putting this information on display.
- Posting or sharing this social media post, tagging CAPSEA on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and using the hashtags –#CAPSEAcares #Every1KnowsSome1 #DVAM.
- Sharing CAPSEA’s awareness posts throughout the month.
- Making a donation to CAPSEA or hosting a fundraiser to help support the many ways that they help victims of domestic violence.