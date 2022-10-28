RIDGWAY — As it does each year, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) has been doing its part to promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2022, and has also received much support from the community.
According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, this year’s campaign theme is “#Every1KnowsSome1.”
The “week of action” was Oct. 17-23, where the campaign aimed to engage advocates, partners and the public in highlighting the commonality of domestic violence and spreading awareness.
Throughout the month of October, CAPSEA has been sharing resources, data and other information on its social media channels to help educate the public and support victims, said Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant.
CAPSEA’s current #UnderOneRoof Campaign is aiming to have all of its advocacy services under one roof to promote healing for victims. The organization closed on the Udarbe Business Towers building in Ridgway Sept. 29.
CAPSEA is also a partner of the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV).
This month, staff members have painted and displayed purple, DVAM-themed pumpkins around town, wore purple on Oct. 20 for awareness and visited local businesses supporting DVAM, such as The Creative Cup in Ridgway, which offered a “lavender latte,” said Weyant.
Cameron County Nutrition, which offered a “tea of the week” called “Purple Punch,” donated a portion of each tea they sold as well, said Weyant.
Elk County Commissioners declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at a recent meeting, she noted.
CAPSEA also distributes a monthly newsletter, informing the community of topics like positions available for hire and campaigns and programs.
Visit CAPSEA on Facebook and https://capsea.org.