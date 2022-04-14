RIDGWAY — April 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In its traditional fashion, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) is spreading the word about the local services available for victims.
A campaign that has grown throughout the years, Sexual Assault Awareness Month has always been focused on awareness, visibility and prevention. SAAM has a different theme each year, but all of which share the same goals: “To raise visibility about sexual assault and share how it can be prevented, whether that’s through education about healthy sexuality, consent, or bystander intervention,” according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant said CAPSEA is doing several things throughout the month to recognize SAAM, including regularly posting on social media. Some examples of posts thus far are the sexual assault awareness coffee sleeves offered at The Creative Cup in Ridgway, “Thank yous” for donations to CAPSEA, and staff members wearing the color teal.
CAPSEA provides a 24/7 hotline for victims, crisis shelter and housing, crime and abuse-victim services, counseling and support and education and training.
Denise Michalowski, direct services supervisor, said on Thursday, April 14, CAPSEA will be placing teal balloons in the downtown areas of Ridgway, St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Emporium for “Paint the Town Teal #SAAM 2022.”
“Various businesses have also agreed to help raise awareness by decorating their storefronts, displaying flyers and/or holding various fundraisers to benefit CAPSEA,” said Michalowski.
The color teal symbolizes trust, devotions and healing, she said.
CAPSEA is also participating in “Denim Day” on April 27, held in April in light of SAAM. “Peace Over Violence” developed the Denim Day Campaign after a “ruling by the Italian Supreme Court, where a rape conviction was overturned” when justices said the victim was wearing tight jeans, according to www.denimdayinfo.org. The campaign brings awareness to victim-blaming and myths that surround sexual violence.
The need for CAPSEA’s services only skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Weyant. During July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, CAPSEA provided services to 214 new and ongoing victims of sexual assault.
“We also provided 700 counseling hours,” she said. “Many of those individuals were helped virtually or on the phone.”
CAPSEA also continues to provide Traumatic Incident Reduction (TIR) to people in Elk and Cameron counties.
“We reach more people this month who may not know about the free services that we offer to help victims find safety, healing and whatever else they may need to get back on their feet,” said Weyant.
CAPSEA also partners with local organizations, such as “House to Home” of DuBois and Ridgway, to help local victims. Survivor stories can also be found on the CAPSEA website.
To contribute to SAAM and CAPSEA, people can do several things, including donate needed items, sharing supportive posts, fundraising or decorating their storefront or home with teal-themed décor.
For more information, visit https://www.nsvrc.org/saam/history.
CAPSEA encourages the public to “tag” any photos and posts throughout the month of April that show advocacy and support. Examples of hashtags are “#SAAM2022” and “#SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth.”