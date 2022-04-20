RIDGWAY — CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) staff members and volunteers participated in the “Paint the Town Teal” event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month on April 14.
Nicole Hartnett of CAPSEA said teal-colored balloons were scattered in downtown areas of Ridgway, including on local storefronts like The Creative Cup and Two Scoops, in front of the Elk County Courthouse, on the bridge by Lazy River Canoe Rental and the bridge near Ridgway Wellness and Nutrition, as well as the community building and bridge by the Johnsonburg Police Department.
Direct Services Provider Denise Michalowski said various businesses offered to decorate their storefronts to incorporate teal, place flyers and/or are hosting fundraisers to benefit CAPSEA during SAAM.
The balloons had the logo “Ask for Consent” printed on them in white.
The color teal symbolizes trust, devotions and healing, said Michalowski, things that agencies like CAPSEA try to instill in victims.
