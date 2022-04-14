RIDGWAY — A new program called “A Window Between Worlds” is giving domestic violence and trauma victims an outlet to express themselves.
The program, a CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) initiative, was started during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant.
And, being that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, CAPSEA is spreading the word about these newly-implemented outlets for victims.
“A number of CAPSEA staff are trained to provide ‘A Window Between Worlds’ art counseling. It is a wonderful trauma-informed option for both adults and children. Families also participate together and it has a profound healing effect on everyone,” said Weyant.
The hands-on, structured counseling sessions let clients comfortably express themselves, according to CAPSEA’s website.
“Not only are we better able to communicate with them, but we’ve seen how the AWBW program can also open up lines of communication between children, parents, and other family members,” it says.
The art-based program removes the pressure, letting clients speak through their heart and work through the trauma they have experienced, said Weyant.
CAPSEA also has the opportunity to host AWBW classroom and community art counseling events in the future.
In November 2021, CAPSEA also launched its first podcast “Ask the Advocate.” The podcast addresses challenges that small nonprofit organizations face while helping those in need, as well as obstacles victims may be facing.
More about the podcast can be found at www.capsea.org, as well as on platforms such as Apple, Spotify, iTunes, etc.
During the summer and fall of 2022, CAPSEA will be training additional staff in “A Window Between Worlds,” as well as Traumatic Incident Reduction (TIR).
Visit www.capsea.org and the Facebook page for further information.