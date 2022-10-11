RIDGWAY — Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters come together and recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).
Ridgway-based nonprofit CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) recently announced its DVAM partnership with the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the Pennsylvania Coalition, supplementing their efforts with CAPSEA’s own “Under One Roof” Campaign.
This year’s NNEDV campaign theme, “#Every1KnowsSome1,” strives to highlight how common domestic violence is. “#Every1KnowsSome1” pairs naturally with CAPSEA’s own “Under One Roof Campaign,” which ultimately seeks to house all of its advocacy services in one healing environment.
CAPSEA also recently made historic strides towards this vision, closing on The Udarbe Business Towers/Masonic Temple building Sept. 30.
“The upward trend of domestic violence occurrences in Elk and Cameron counties is deeply troubling,” said CAPSEA Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant. “Raising awareness can save lives.”
Throughout October, CAPSEA will be sharing content on its social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence as well as how the nonprofit’s “Under One Roof” campaign aims to support victims. They will also be hosting several community events designed to engage advocates, partners, and the Ridgway community. Be on the lookout for CAPSEA’s upcoming “Purple Pumpkin” initiative and, closer to the end of the month, be sure to stop by CAPSEA’s soon-to-be-renovated downtown Ridgway facility during the business trick-or-treat night.
Local businesses are showing their support as well. For example, Cameron County Nutrition will be spotlighting a purple tea the week of Oct. 10-16, and donating $1 for every tea they sell.