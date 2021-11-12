RIDGWAY – As yet another resource dedicated to victims, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) has launched a “Ask the Advocate” podcast.
Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant, who has worked in radio since 1981, is the host of the podcast and is very excited about this new initiative.
“A podcast for CAPSEA has been something that I have wanted to do for a few years now,” she said. “The pandemic really helped me bring the ideas to the forefront, and actually allowed me to really think about different ways to reach people, and provide them with information and resources.”
According to CAPSEA’s press release, the first episode invites listeners to sit down with two executive directors, who “have decades of experience working with victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, abuse and violent crimes in rural Pennsylvania.”
Weyant and Bruce Harlan, executive director of Women’s Services Inc. in Crawford County, discuss challenges that small nonprofit organizations must overcome to help those in need, and obstacles the victims may be facing.
“Spaced out communities, limited staff recruitment opportunities, small police departments and spotty cell and internet service are just a few of the unique challenges that rural agencies, and those they serve, face every day,” the release says.
The podcasts will not only cover local topics related to victims, said Weyant, but across the country.
“We are so excited to launch this podcast series and who knows where it will go!” said Weyant.
She is blessed to be able to use her training and experience in the radio realm, as well as her 30-plus years working in victim services, to provide this new resource.
“We are using the podcasts along with CAPSEA’s website, e-newsletter, social media and radio/newspaper advertising to inform the public about CAPSEA services and ways to seek help,” Weyant noted.
CAPSEA, based in Ridgway, also uses a HIPPA-compliant Zoom, and other virtual platforms, to provide counseling and support to victims.
“We are almost ready to pilot a text and chat app, as yet another confidential way to reach out,” she added.
Visit https://capsea.org/ask-the-advocate-podcast/ to listen.
To donate to CAPSEA, visit https://capsea.org/donate/.