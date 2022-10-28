RIDGWAY — CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) recently made history when it purchased the Udarbe Business Towers building in Ridgway, with the intention of incorporating all of its services for victims under one roof within the next five years.
Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant said CAPSEA officially closed on the South Mill Avenue building Sept. 29.
This endeavor has been underway since 2019, Weyant explained, when CAPSEA started a strategic succession plan, including an internal and external needs assessment.
“We kept finding that staff or community members wanted our services under one roof,” she said.
Some of these services include forms of counseling, the victim witness program, advocacy and shelter and housing programs.
CAPSEA’s campaign, “#UnderOneRoof,” is currently underway.
This will not only open doors for CAPSEA to include the community in more ways, said Weyant, but it will also keep the doors of a historic Ridgway building open.
On the first floor of the building, it would be ideal for CAPSEA to offer other resources such as job training, mental health and drug and alcohol services.
CAPSEA has received a vast amount of support and excitement, said Weyant, following this expansion announcement.
“Our judicial system has been very excited about all of these projects,” she said.
CAPSEA is working with KTH Architects of DuBois, making the 37,000-square-foot location a “state-of-the-art, trauma-informed building,” said Weyant. Each floor of the building is 7,700 square feet.
With more space for more to offer, the hope is to be able to provide additional time and resources for victims, as well as individual apartments for those in need of a residence and a safe place.
Weyant said the new building will hopefully be ready for action in three to four years.
Funding from Sen. Bob Casey is “in the works” for this, Weyant said.
The Udarbe Business Towers are over 100 years old, stemming from the early 1900s. The current elevator in the building, said Weyant, was the second to ever be installed in Elk County.
Purchasing this building is a monumental moment for CAPSEA for more than one reason, including that the plan is to keep the original building and preserve a piece of community history.
“We are a small, rural program,” said Weyant. “A lot of people are just so ‘in awe’ that we are doing this. We are preserving a historic site. We are going to make that a positive thing and something good for all to use.”
Visit www.capsea.org and CAPSEA on Facebook for updates.