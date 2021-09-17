BIG RUN — A Big Run woman is suspected of driving under the influence following an accident where she lost control of her vehicle and drove into a house on Main Street last week.
According to the accident report by the Punxsutawney based state police, Elizabeth A. Moomau, 57, of Big Run was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada on the West Main Street area of State Route 119, west of Smyes Street, around 1:30 p.m.
For unknown reasons, she lost control and drove off the left side of SR 119 and crashed into a house at the location.
Moomau was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the accident.
The vehicle was towed from the scene by South Side Towing. The Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company assisted the police on scene.
Moomau’s primary violation according to the police report was driving on roadways laned for traffic. Police also noted she appeared to be impaired and was taken into custody under suspicion of DUI. No charges have been filed at this time.