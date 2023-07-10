DuBOIS — Pennsylvania CareerLink will host an open house event at its location in DuBois on Wednesday, July 12, welcoming area employers and educators interested in learning more about its services.
Site Administrator Ron Hammersley, who stepped into his position in March, said the new space at the DuBois location was implemented based on feedback from the staff, who thought a useable community space was needed for events like small job fairs, open interviews and training.
Prior to this, CareerLink’s adult education services were not held in the 602 W. DuBois Ave., unit 1, space, said Hammersley. Now, with the added room, adult education classes will be held there regularly beginning this month.
CareerLink, a partner of the American Job Center Network, has two customer bases –the employer and the job seeker. For example, staff can help a job seeker with things like resume building and job searching, as well as navigating job sites, said Hammersley.
Following the pandemic and today’s workforce, it is a difficult climate for employers, and a current “job seekers” market, he said.
CareerLink can assist employers in searching for qualified candidates, learning more about partnerships and apprenticeships and more, according to its website.
The goal, said Hammersley, is to have CareerLink be the first thing an employer or job seeker thinks of when in need of resources.
People may not be aware of the CareerLink programs that benefit both the job seeker and the employer, such as on the job training, where employers are reimbursed 50 percent of someone’s wage, as the worker learns the skills of the trade, and work experience, where a CareerLink partner pays the wage of person who works for an employer for a certain number of hours.
Wednesday’s open house is geared towards area employers and educators, who will have the chance to see the new space, meet staff and also get to know Hammersley as the site administrator.
There will also be a CareerLink Day for job seekers on Aug. 30, and an employee resource connections event by Workforce Solutions for North Central PA (visit www.workforcesolutionspa.com/).
A full list of CareerLink services can be found at pacareerlink.pa.gov.
Follow Clearfield County CareerLink at DuBois on Facebook.