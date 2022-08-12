Dimeling Senior Residence

Shown is the Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield.

 Submitted

CLEARFIELD — In June, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) acquired the Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield. The seven-story structure located at 4 N. Second St. had recently been up for sale. However, with no buyers in line, the Dimeling was at risk of closing, which would displace the 30 residents who call the building home.

