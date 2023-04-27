ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center of St. Marys has launched needs assessment surveys catered toward the general public, employers and high school students, which will help identify needed educational opportunities in the region.
“Conducting a needs assessment is a great way of identifying the educational and training needs of our communities,” said CEC Executive Director Kate Brock.
These assessment surveys go hand in hand with the primary purpose of Community Education Councils –“to provide access to postsecondary education in traditionally rural, underserved areas of the commonwealth.”
The goal, she said, is to hear directly from people about what courses they may be interested in taking, as well as from employers about what types of trainings their employees need.
There are three separate surveys, one for the general community (anyone out of high school, age 17 and older), another for employers, and lastly, a survey for high school students, which will be administered throughout the schools, Brock explained.
There is no specific number of surveys desired, just to collect as many responses as possible, said Brock, from “a diverse group of respondents, including young adults to retired individuals, and residents of Weedville to Driftwood” areas.
As of April 20, the CEC had gathered nearly 800 responses to all three surveys.
Surveys will remain open until the end of May.
Brock noted they are looking for trends in particular areas of interest when it comes to job training.
“For instance, if we find a lot of people interested in pursuing healthcare certifications, we will look more closely to determine which kinds of certifications and then work with our training partners to offer courses. We may find that people are more interested in weekend classes than evening classes,” she explained.
Surveys can be found at www.communityedcenter.com or obtained on paper by contacting cec@communityedcenter.com or 814-781-3437.