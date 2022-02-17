ST MARYS — In addition to drug and alcohol outpatient services, Medication Assisted Treatment is now available to CenClear clients in St. Marys.
The single most accurate predictor of successful treatment for an alcoholic or opioid (prescription pain killers; heroin) abuser is the length of time they spend in a treatment program. Medication assisted treatment (MAT) combined with therapy improves the chances of success, which is why CenClear is now offering both in St. Marys.
Having offered MAT in other CenClear service areas, CenClear has witnessed the impact it can have on the recovery journeys of our clients. We are excited to be able to extend this opportunity to clients in our St. Marys office.
The illegal use of opiates is the fastest-growing substance abuse problem in the U.S. and the main reason people seek addiction treatment, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institute of Health. With traditional treatments many of the people facing an opioid addiction return to the use of pain killers or alcohol. Research has shown that maintenance medications (MAT), in addition to therapy, may improve the chances of success.
MAT has been proven to help people overcome their addiction by increasing the amount of time spent in the treatment. CenClear is pleased to be able to offer MAT in addition to therapy because it’s important for clients battling an addiction to have this option available.
BENEFITS OF MEDICATION ASSISTED TREATMENT
Medication Assisted Treatment helps to decrease cravings and eliminate the inebriating effects that occur with the use of alcohol and opioids. This leads to fewer drug-related overdose deaths and more successful treatment results.
By providing MAT CenClear is offering another piece of the treatment puzzle. CenClear’s ultimate goal is to see those struggling with addiction get the treatment they need to give them the best chance of success when it comes to sobriety.
Once a person is able to manage their physical dependence on a substance, they are better able to engage in treatment in a way they couldn’t while in active addiction.
CenClear does not rely on MAT alone but uses it in conjunction with therapy and counseling.
CenClear offers both outpatient and intensive outpatient drug and alcohol services in St. Marys. This includes regularly scheduled treatment sessions for one to five hours a week. It may include individual, group and family sessions. Those in CenClear’s addiction treatment program also have access to specialized groups.
The services are designed to enhance personal strengths, improve coping skills and to assist individuals in their recovery journey.
CenClear also offers drug and alcohol outpatient services in Brookville, Clarion, Clearfield, Coalport, Huntingdon, Punxsutawney, Roaring Spring and Yeagertown.
For more information contact JoAnn Seltzer at 814-342-5678 ext.2596 or info@cenclear.org.