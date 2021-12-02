FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways, the passenger carrier that serves the DuBois Regional Airport, is still working on new livery for their aircrafts, according to Chairman and CEO Stan Little.
“We have not met our goal of painting one plane a month, and the reasoning behind that is, we have had several issues with long-term maintenance on airplanes lately,” Little said at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority’s teleconference meeting. “Believe it or not, even though we’ve got seven or eight more airplanes than we do lines of flight, we have had a shortage of airplanes the last several months. And again, we’re hoping that ends in January.”
Little noted that’s not due to a lack of planning on Southern’s part. Rather, he said, it’s because of a supply chain issue.
“Cessna is not able to supply us parts that we need in the timeliness that we need to have them, nor our major overhauls, nor our engine overhauls,” said Little. “So I’ve got an engine that’s in South Africa awaiting overhaul. I’ve got an engine that’s in Canada waiting overhaul. They’re waiting on CT blades. The supply chain problem is rampant throughout the aviation industry, and it’s affecting us like everybody else.”
Therefore, said Little, Southern just doesn’t have an airplane to spare right now to run in the system while they would pull an airplane out of service and send it to be painted.
“I am as anxious as everybody, maybe more so, to get this completed,” said Little. “But we’ve got to get parts back on the shelves before we’re able to take more airplanes out of service.”
“We find the same thing with equipment that we have ordered, sir,” said airport Manager Bob Shaffer. “Supply and demand and the supply is short currently on a variety of things.”
“I’ve never seen anything like it, Bob. I’ve got a couple of planes, Bob, that have been down over two months waiting on parts that they should have been down for a week,” said Little.
Shaffer said, “Given the winter time that we’re coming into, with the new aircraft that you have brought in, the TKS Systems, maybe you can give a brief explanation to the authority on the positive effect that that’s going to have on flights this winter and the benefits of it?”
“I think you’re going to see a better performance in poor weather this winter than you ever have in DuBois,” said Little. “Of course, we always pray for a cold dry winter because that’s the best thing for flying in Pennsylvania for us. We need the temperature to get down enough so that there are not these super cool liquid droplets up in the atmosphere. So we like a nice 20 degree, clear day. But on days that you don’t have that, we need to take care of icing in flight. And as many of you know, traditionally aircraft caravan aircraft in specific, have used boots on the wings, which literally inflate with air to knock any ice that may be building up off of the wing. We made the commitment to you guys at the last renewal that we were going to bring our TKS-equipped aircraft, which we have probably 10 or so scattered across the system.”
Little said the TKS-equipped aircraft is going to be used heavily in the Mid-Atlantic over the winter time.
“Because what that gives you, rather than the boots to knock the ice off the wing, it gives you what’s essentially a weeping wing,” said Little. “The leading edge of the wing has tiny holes that emit a liquid. And that liquid is essentially de-ice fluid that throughout flight continuously de-ices the wing. So instead of taking ice buildup off of a wing, we keep ice from ever accumulating on the wing. And that makes for the ability to fly through more. As safely as we always do, we can fly through more with TKS than with the boots. And so we’re excited for this to be our first winter of having a full TKS fleet in Pennsylvania. Still though, praying for little to no snow if possible.”